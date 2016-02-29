Five Line sticker creators who deserve more attention
Unfortunately, Line’s sticker market has a huge problem: it is a disorganized mess. Naver basically just lets sticker creators write a short text description of stickers and throws the stickers into very general categories. This kind of system would work for a market that had a few hundred stamp sets, but in the “Cat” category alone, there are over 15,000 sticker sets. The search function is also pretty crappy. Searching for the English term “cat” turned up only 835 creator stickers, while the Japanese terms “猫”/ “ねこ”/”ネコ” resulted in differing numbers between 932 and 944. Searching for certain stickers often involves a guessing game about what keywords are in the description, and often the words have little to do with the actual appearance of the stickers.
When a sticker set becomes popular, it will be seen and purchased by thousands of users, making serious cash for its creator. However, if a creator fails to get attention, his/her stickers will almost never be seen by users. While many of the top-selling stickers are quite cool, there are no doubt hundreds or even thousands of similarly great stickers that don’t get the attention they deserve because Line’s sticker market is a disorganized mess.
Over the past few years, I have come across a few Line sticker creators who I feel deserve more attention for their works. I tend to prefer silly, stupid, and disgusting stickers, so this list will be biased towards artists who create stuff like that. In the future, I hope to introduce more artists, but today I’ll start with five.
1. Seishiro Matsuyama
2. Shimisan
3. Trock
4. Sky Blue
5. Hiroyuki Ishida
Poll: Which of these creators do you like the best?
If anyone has their own suggestions for cool stickers or if you are a sticker creator and want us to see your work, please leave a comment and let us know!