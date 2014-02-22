Photos: Super cheap hotel in Osaka – 800 yen ($8) per night

A Japanese 2channel user recently posted some photo highlighting his experience staying at Osaka’s Hotel Diamond, which offers some of the cheapest rates in Japan.

The receipt, stamped by a hotel staff person, shows that it did indeed cost a mere 800 yen for a single night’s stay.

The room is simple, and while not super clean, doesn’t look too terrible, especially when you consider the price.

A sign on the hotel room tells guests that the those who are having trouble making ends-meet can go to the front desk for some advice. Presumably the hotel staff can provide some information about applying for government assistance of finding work.

Such cheap hotels exist in certain areas of Osaka and Tokyo, and primarily cater to people who are in desperate circumstances. Hotel Diamond is located in Osaka’s Nishinari ward, an area known for its large number of day laborers and homeless people. A lot of the guests at the hotel are probably living from day to day on temporary jobs.

The photos in this post don’t look so bad, but some guests have had bad experiences with the hotel in question. A google search revealed that one non-Japanese YouTuber thought the Hotel Diamond was “The Scariest Hostel in Japan”:

Reviews on Booking.com also provide some details:

“Rooms are the size of closets with just enough space to lay two very thin mattresses on the floor. You can literally reach out and touch the walls. Very limited space beyond the two mattresses and around 1m squared to put your bags. Advertised are TV and bar fridge but they may as well not be there – Dirty linen and questionable whether rooms are cleaned regularly – Smoking smell throughout the establishment but better on the higher floors – It was very difficult to get a decent night sleep on the thin mattresses and the sandbag pillows. I spent the night tossing and turning and did not get a good night’s sleep – Located in a somewhat ‘dodgy’ suburb of Osaka, with lots of homeless around on the streets. It’s meant to be ‘dangerous’ by Osaka standards, although this is laughable when compared to Western dangerous suburbs. I’ve stayed in this suburb 3 times now without an issue.” – Ashleigh from Australia

“The hotel is as advertised. The accommodations are as you imagine them for the price. There are lots of cockroaches, mosquitos, poorly maintained bathrooms, and so on. It is extremely uncomfortable during the summer. I suggest spending a little bit more to gain a significant amount of comfort.“- Dustin from America

A traveler from Uruguay provided a more simple review. For the positives, he listed “the price.” For the negatives: “The rest. The cheapest part is horrible!!”