Photos: Two trains collide on Toyoko Line

  • Profiles of the Day
    • More at Japan Probe Friends...

    Tokyo Yokohama train collision toyoko line

    Last night, two trains collided on one of Tokyo and Yokohama’s major train lines:

    At around 12:30 a.m., a train on the Tokyu Toyoko line linking Tokyo and Yokohama bumped into another train that was standing at Motosumiyoshi Station after overrunning the stop line by about 30 meters.

    Here are some photos of the aftermath (via 2channel and twitter):

    toyoko line

    Train collision in Tokyo

    Tokyo train crash

    Tokyo line crash

    Toyoko line crash

    crushed train

    And a photo of the bent floor inside the train car, posted by an Instragram user

    inside the train

    The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.

    Related Posts with Thumbnails