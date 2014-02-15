Photos: Two trains collide on Toyoko Line

Last night, two trains collided on one of Tokyo and Yokohama’s major train lines:

At around 12:30 a.m., a train on the Tokyu Toyoko line linking Tokyo and Yokohama bumped into another train that was standing at Motosumiyoshi Station after overrunning the stop line by about 30 meters.

Here are some photos of the aftermath (via 2channel and twitter):

And a photo of the bent floor inside the train car, posted by an Instragram user

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.