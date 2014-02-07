Yoichi Masuzoe faces “sex strike” over misogynistic comments

All the polls seem to show that Yoichi Masuzoe is going to win the Tokyo gubernatorial race when the votes are counted on Sunday night. Could some scandal bring him down at the last minute? The people who are bankrolling the “The Association of Women Who Don’t Want Yoichi to Become Governor” seem to be hoping for such a result.

They’ve dug up some misogynistic quotes that apparently can be attributed to Masuzoe. And they’ve even taken the trouble of translating them into English, so Masuzoe can be easily bashed in the international press! And they’ve said they are holding a “sex strike” against men who vote for Masuzoe, a move that is sure to get them media attention.

About Women

“Women are not normal when they are on their period. They are abnormal.

You can’t possibly let them make critical decisions about the country [during their periods], such as

whether or not to go to war.” – Masuzoe in the October 1989 issue of the magazine BIGMAN

In 1989 during the so-called “Madonna Boom” when a number of women became elected officials,

Masuzoe stated, “This is an exceptional period in history, that’s why even women are able to come

out of the woodwork…but those who have been elected are all a bunch of old middle aged hags.”

Recollections of a Former Wife

“He suddenly screamed in outrage, ‘How dare you come home so late!’ He would throw whatever

was at hand at me. I once found the cover of the rice cooker broken. Another time, he laid out a

bunch of knives, including survival knives, in front of me. He liked to collect knives as a hobby.

Once he even pointed one of the knives at me. It was more than enough to be a threat.” — Interview

of Satsuki Katayama, an MP in the House of Councillors, in the May 6/13, 2010 issue of the weekly

Shukan Shincho

“After three months of being married, I decided to consult a lawyer about getting a divorce. Then I

found out that he had a lover, and that she was pregnant with his child. But already I didn’t care at all.

I just wanted to get divorced as quickly as possible, I only thought about getting away from him.” —

Interview of Satsuki Katayama, an MP in the House of Councillors, in the May 6/13, 2010 issue of

the weekly Shukan Shincho

Grandparents

“The rate of consumption tax should be over 10%… Those guys have money… Half of Japan’s

savings is held by old men and women… If the rate of consumption tax is raised then we can extract

money from old people.” — TV interview, December 24, 2005

[If insurance premiums are not charged for those over 75 years of age] “Their children and

grandchildren will revolt, saying ‘Hey Grandpa and Grandma, my insurance payments increase

because you live so long!'” — On a NHK debate program, May 25, 2008

Other

Masuzoe has a salary of JPY 17 million and has JPY 300 million in assets. Yet when he lost JPY 8

million betting at horse races, he asked to reduce child support payments for his severely disabled

child born out of wedlock. The case is now in court. — News Post Seven, December 2, 2013

When Masuzoe was the Minister of Health (2007-2009), he promoted a vaccine for cervical cancer,

and the vaccine was approved for use during his term. Since then, the vaccine has been causing

serious side effects among a large number of young women.

Is that last point meant to spread fear about HPV vaccines? The quotes and the gossip about his personal life are interesting, but I am no fan of anti-vaccine campaigns. If the HPV vaccine is the same as the one being used abroad, it shouldn’t be dangerous. Apparently the Japanese Health Ministry withdrew its recommendation for the HPV vaccine in 2013 because of concerns about side effects, a decision that drew criticism from science bloggers:

“…the health ministry is going to withhold recommendation of the HPV vaccination because they notice 43 cases for which they couldn’t establish a causal relationship to the vaccine. In other words, 0.0013% of cases, a number so small that it’s pretty close to impossible to affix any statistical significance to it. In fact, random background “noise” (that is that some whole body pain could be expected in any random sampling of vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals) of this type of observation is as plausible as correlation (let alone causation) to the vaccine. In fact, the Health Ministry failed to provide us with data concerning the level of these side effects in the general population. Nor how soon after vaccination. Nor anything potentially useful in a scientific analysis. What’s worse is that, according to the same article, about 2700 women in Japan die every year from HPV related cancers. So, because of complaints from the antivaccination lunatics in Japan (didn’t know they had any, but I shouldn’t be surprised), and bad statistics (43 potential cases of “body pain” out of 3,280,000 vaccinations), the Health Ministry stops recommending the vaccine. Exactly what were these people thinking?”

So, enjoy the Masuzoe gossip, but let’s not spread anti-vaccine propaganda, folks.