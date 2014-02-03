Toshio Tamogami’s gubernatorial campaign plagued by vandalism: posters torn down across Tokyo

The 2014 Tokyo gubernatorial election campaign is entering its final week. Among the candidates is Toshio Tamogami, the former general who lost his job in 2008 after he published an essay that was in total contradiction to the history-related policies of his country’s government, a public act of disloyalty to his civilian bosses. He has since become a bit of a big shot among Japan’s right-wing, having published a few books and gone around the country on speaking tours in support of nationalist causes.

A lot of his views are not shared by the majority of Japanese voters, and most polls indicate that he will come in a distant 3rd or 4th place in Sunday’s election. Despite his slim chances of victory, some of his opponents seem angry enough about his candidacy that they have resorted to petty vandalism.

The Tokyo Sports Shimbun reports that there have been about 40 reported cases of Tamogami election posters being vandalized or torn from designated advertisement boards. While some of the posters may have fallen victim to Tokyo’s windy weather, when all the other candidates’ posters remain on the board, it’s enough to raise legitimate suspicions.

They also received an envelope from Osaka containing ripped-up images of Japanese flags. In addition, they received a suspicious package containing some kind of trash and a smart phone, and although they didn’t open it, they had to place it outside because it supposedly made a campaign staffer get a headache.

The campaign claims that they have been getting strange phone calls. Some callers hang up as soon as they call is answered. There was also a caller who claimed to be a supporter of Tamogami and wanted his campaign to confirm that they agreed with some racist statements. The campaign believes that the caller was trying to get them to endorse “hate speech” so that Tamogami could be branded a racist. ( Tamogami may make speeches using the idiotic and looney “they’re gonna take over our small islands” fantasy to voice his opposition to giving voting rights to non-citizens, but he won’t support racists who call for the death of Koreans.)