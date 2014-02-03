Sea Shepherd rams Japanese whaling ship (Video)

The radical animal rights group Sea Shepherd is once again attacking Japanese whaling ships. The latest videos from the waters near Antarctica show a Sea Shepherd ship plowing into the side of a Japanese ship:

Released by the Institute of Cetacean Research in Japan, the footage shows the Bob Barker ramming one of three Antarctic whale research ships which was part of two separate incidents this month.

The institute says rigid inflatable boats (RIBS) sent from the Bob Barker and the Steve Irwin cut across the bow of the Yushin Maru 1, 2, and 3 releasing ropes which entangled their propellers.

The Bob Barker came “abnormally close” to another of the Japanese ships, the Yushin Maru 3 and collided with its stern, causing damage to the railing and hull, the institute says.

All three Japanese ships repeatedly broadcasted a message for the Sea Shepherd vessels to stop their attacks. None on board the ships were injured.

“Sea Shepherd’s actions threaten safety of our research ships and lives of crews on it and is therefore unacceptable,” the institute says.