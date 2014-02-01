DPJ lawmaker shouts diarrhea taunts during Shinzo Abe speech?

On Thursday Japanese lawmaker Masamune Wada tweeted about an incident that allegedly occurred when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was speaking in front of the Diet that day:

“今日の本会議で、安倍総理が水を飲んだところ民主党議員からまた「下痢するぞ」と汚いヤジ。私は「そんなこと言ってはだめでしょう」と民主側に声を上げ注意した。後方席の民主党男性議員である。難病やハンデをあげつらう発言で許せない。民主は今日もNHK会長発言を取り上げ批判。不当な政治圧力だ“

According to Wada, when Abe paused to drink some water, somebody shouted “You’re gonna have diarrhea!” It was clearly a reference to the bowel problems(ulcerative colitis) that caused Abe to resign from his first term as Prime Minister.

The heckler was allegedly a male member of the Democratic Party of Japan(DPJ), which had been the ruling party prior to Abe’s return to power. Wada, a member of Your Party, criticized the DPJ lawmaker’s “unforgivable” mocking of an incurable medical condition. On that same day, the DPJ had been blasting the head of NHK for making offensive remarks of a different nature.

Did this really happen? A YouTube video seems to show the moment of the alleged heckling:

There is definitely somebody saying something out loud when Abe takes his drink, but the exact words are inaudible.