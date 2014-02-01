American politicians support Korean ultra-nationalist effort to alter Virginia textbooks @ChapPetersen @TerryMcAuliffe

Back in 2012, I blogged about efforts by Korean lobbyists to trick politicians in American state of Virginia into believing that the use of the name “Sea of Japan” on English language maps was a result of Japanese imperialism. Despite the fact that historical evidence shows the Korean claim to be complete garbage, members of the politicians in Virginia have lined up to support the Korean position. It now looks like Virginia textbooks will have “East Sea,” an English translation of the Korea-centric name used in the Korean language, given equal standing to the legitimate English name of the body of water.

A House education subcommittee on Thursday evening backed House Bill 11, which would require Virginia textbooks to note that the Sea of Japan is also referred to as the East Sea. The bill now heads to the full House Education Committee. A Senate version of the legislation has already passed. Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Thursday that if the bill makes it to his desk, he would sign it.

Why would American politicians support ultra-nationalist propaganda from Korea? According to the Washington Post, Koreans are “a key Northern Virginia voting bloc,” and politicians like McAuliffe see this anti-Japanese bill as a chance to gain support from the Korean community. Apparently quite a few Korean-Americans are followers of the anti-Japanese nationalism that is so prevalent in South Korea.

State Senator Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax), a former English teacher in Japan who has a Korean wife and represents a district with a lot of Korean voters, has been one of the most outspoken supporters of the bill. When quoted in the media, he often makes emotional appeals to the idea of Korean victimhood:

He recalled how his father-in-law was given a Japanese name when he attended school in Korea during World War II. “This is big stuff,” Petersen said. “A lot of people who survived this — not only are they alive, but they’re living in Annandale.” “I don’t think the average Japanese citizen cares about it,” he said. “Korean Americans, because of the fact that their country was subordinated and colonized, and [they] fought back to reclaim their identity, they tend to be conscious of those issues.” Besides, he said, “In Virginia, there are a lot of Koreans. There are very few Japanese.”



Petersen’s experience as an English teacher in Japan and his fondness of Japan is often cited as if it places him in a unique position to make a fair decision about this issue. He supports adding “East Sea” to textbooks because it serves as “recognition that there is a dispute.”

While Petersen may genuinely believe that the name is a legacy of Japanese imperialism, none of his comments provide proof that it is such. Like many of the statements in favor of the “East Sea,” there are emotional appeals and references to how Korean suffered under Japanese imperialism. His father-in-law could have had a terrible experience living under Japanese colonialism, and like many Koreans probably feels resentment towards Japan. However, that doesn’t prove anything about how the sea got its English language name. It does not make a convincing argument about why American textbooks should treat this is a legitimate dispute.

When the subcommittee backed the bill, an “overflow crowd” of Koreans were in attendance and cheered at the result.

…unlike Japan, Korea has a large and politically organized community of expatriates in Virginia. They packed the Senate gallery last week to see the bill clear that chamber, and dozens attended a subcommittee meeting Wednesday, when the House version stayed alive only through unusual parliamentary gymnastics. It returns to the subcommittee for reconsideration Thursday.

In 2013 Virginia gubernatorial election, the candidates for both the Democratic and Republican parties pandered to Korean nationalist voters by making promises to support the bill. Without major opposition to the bill, there doesn’t look like there is much to stop Governor McAuliffe for acting on his campaign promise.

The Sea of Japan is the body of water between Japan and Korea. Its name was the de facto standard on English and European maps long before Japan became an imperialist power. It is absolutely ridiculous to assert that the established name of the sea would have been changed if Korea had never fallen under Japanese rule. The current campaign to make English-speakers adopt the Korean name is a reflection of Korean anti-Japanese ultra-nationalism. This isn’t about righting a wrong. It’s about hatred of Japan.

If this bill is signed, it will be a sad day for education in America. It will represent a victory by foreign ultra-nationalists who want American maps to be altered to reflect their country’s historical grudges.