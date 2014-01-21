Garin Dart sells “Running from Yakuza” to Daily Mail, claims “gun point” on Facebook

Even before Garin Dart outed himself as having abandoned his pregnant wife and child without a word or warning and fled to Thailand with company money, the Tokyo police doubted foul play and his family asked people to stop publicizing his disappearance and taking up his cause. His family and friends close to them quietly asked concerned Tokyoites to not distribute flyers asking about his whereabouts. His wife, Yukako, and mother, Finella Dean, declined to answer questions for the press regarding his disappearance and his mother did not bother meeting with police even after travelling all the way to Tokyo.

“We are not actively moving [on this],” said Superintendent Hiroshi Kozono of the Tokyo MPD. They said that they have confirmed from immigration that Dart had left Japan, with his destination still not clear at this point. “There is a possibility of embezzlement,” Kozono added.

The police discovered that Dart had withdrew ¥6,000,000 from his company’s bank account on the day of his departure. Some was then deposited into Dart’s personal bank account, and some taken in cash. You can only move the approximate cash equivalent of $10,000 across borders without formally declaring it. If you fail to declare and you’re caught, the cash can be confiscated by immigration.

Neither his company nor the Tokyo police filed any charges against Dart because the Japanese family of Mr Dart’s wife offered to repay the full amount that went missing from the Bluesilver accounts.

Many have expressed doubts publicly about the story and his motives published in the Daily Mail.

According to The Telegraph:

the British business community in Tokyo has dismissed Mr Dart’s claims that he fled Japan because he was being threatened by gangsters as “pure fantasy” and “like something from a bad novel.” “His story is absolutely ridiculous,” said Mark Spencer, who employed Mr Dart as an area manager for the Hobgoblin Japan chain of pubs. “The sort of thing he is claiming went on just does not happen in Japan,” said Mr Spencer, who fired Mr Dart after money had allegedly gone missing from a company safe. “The story reads like a bad novel.”

Jake Adelstein, long time Japan resident and journalist that specializes in Yazuka related stories, expressed doubts both on twitter and in a Japan Times article about the claims that his business was successful.

A source close to the matter contacted by The Japan Times, however, blasted the Daily Mail story as a “fictional piece,” while refusing to elaborate because he is “not in a position to speak publicly.” He added he has no knowledge of Dart’s whereabouts and hasn’t seen or spoken to the Briton since his disappearance. According to other sources close to Dart, he left behind a large number of unpaid debts and bills, contradicting the Daily Mail’s claim that he was running a successful business.

In response to the doubters of his story, Garin Dart had this to say on Facebook:

Garin Dart my real friends will stick by me. the rest of the loosers can go to hell. when your in serious trouble you soon find out who your real friends are Saturday, January 18 at 10:23pm Garin Dart of course i have regrets. of course i should have gotten in touch with my family a long time ago. but if any of you had any idea what i went through maybe you would understand. having a gun pointed at your head is not a nice experiance. it makes you do things that are extremely out of character. Saturday, January 18 at 10:42pm

