ANA apologizes, stops airing “racist” commercial

On Sunday morning I wrote a blog post about a new All Nippon Airways commercial that used a big rubber nose and a blonde wig to imitate the racial features of non-Japanese people. The link got shared quite a bit on twitter and Facebook, and several people indicated they would be using the contact information mentioned in the post to contact ANA directly and complain about the ad.

Given the success achieved through complaints about a Choya commercial in 2008, I expected that ANA would probably pull their commercial too. However, I was not expecting the scale of the reaction:

The expected apology and cancellation of the ad took place. But it also made the news in Japan! NHK, Japan’s national broadcaster, mentioned it in their news report. And it made the front page headlines of Yahoo.co.jp, the most popular website in Japan.

It also got considerable attention from English language media:

The ad caused a stir among English-language users of social media in Japan. ANA spokesman Ryosei Nomura says the carrier wanted to express the importance of the planned expansion of international services from Haneda and to call on Japanese to go out to see the world. “But we have received opinions different from the message that we wished to convey,” he said. “We will modify part of the advertisement and will release the second version soon.” Earlier, an ANA spokeswoman acknowledged the carrier “has received calls from customers, mostly foreigners, complaining about the ad.”

The article on Yahoo has received hundreds of comments, almost all of them expressing surprise at the idea that there is anything at all objectionable about the commercial (aside from the fact that it was boring). Many netizens mention existence of worse racism towards Japanese people in America and other Western countries, as if that somehow cancels out the complaints of people who don’t care for Japanese commercials crude racial humor. Most seem unaware that while crude imitations of the physical features of Asian people were commonplace in the past, it would be utterly unthinkable for an American company to create an such an advertisement today, and TV networks probably would refuse to air it if it was created.