Member of “Anti-Racism” group arrested for assaulting right-wing protester

Sora Tezuka, a 22-year-old Tokyo University student, has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a participant in a right-wing street demonstration:

The incident occurred on Saturday in Roppongi, where the right-wing extremist group Zaitokukai was holding a march. The march had 200 supporters, and about 60 opponents had shown up to hold a counter demonstration. According to news reports, Tezuka rammed his bicycle into Zaitokukai group, hitting a 21-year-old Zaitokukai member.

A Sankei Shimbun article states that Tezuka is a member of the Counter-Racist Action Collective (also known as the レイシストをしばき隊: the Shit-Back-That-Racist Crew). They are a leftist group that frequently organizes counter-demonstrations against Zaitokukai, and wants freedom of speech restricted in Japan so that right-wing groups cannot say hateful things in public.

Tezuka was mentioned a counter demonstration organizer in a September 2013 Asahi article. It quotes him as opposing hate speech:

Sora Tezuka, a 22-year-old university student and committee member of the march, stressed that the group wants an end to all forms of discrimination. “We are calling for the elimination of all discrimination rather than countering specific people,” he said.

A very blurry video on Niconico shows the ramming incident described in the news reports. Zaitokukai members are shown loudly marching down the street, flanked by police officers who are there to prevent trouble. The poor quality of the video makes it impossible to see the face of the cyclist, but it is quite obvious that he is intentionally ramming the protesters. Within moments, he is grabbed by police and pulled away.

There is also a YouTube video that shows the cameraman looking back and seeing the arrest:

Other videos show photos of Tezuka’s actual Tokyo University Student ID.

I have no clue how they got the photo. Unlike this version, the photos being uploaded do not have any personal information blurred out. His birth date, student ID number, and department are all visible. Given the nature of his opponents, it probably wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that they are calling up Tokyo University and complaining about him.

News reports say that Tezuka is denying his guilt and claiming that he didn’t assault anyone.