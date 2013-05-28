Ceremony held for Japan’s unknown soldiers

A ceremony was held yesterday marking the burial of Japanese war dead at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery (Japan’s tomb of the unknown soldier):

Prime Minister Abe and Princess Takamado attended a ceremony, memorializing the burial of remains from 1,628 unidentified people who died in World War II.

According to Asahi TV, the cemetery now contains the remains of 358,260 unidentified people who died in the war. The latest addition came as a result of Japan’s ongoing effort to recover remains from overseas battlefields. It is estimated that about the remains of 600,000 to 1,300,000 war dead are still out there, waiting to be found and returned to Japan.

