Video: Munenori Kawasaki post-game interview

The following video of Munenori Kawasaki making some remarks in English after a MLB game has gone viral:

Kawasaki’s teammates, appreciative of his game-winning double, showered him with Gatorade as he tried to read some statements from a little notebook. Unfortunately, the notebook was probably ruined. But Kawasaki seemed to be a good sport about it.

He had a pretty successful career back in Japan, but he gave it up so he could play in the Major Leagues alongside his hero, Ichiro Suzuki. When he made the jump over to America in 2012, he had to sign a minor league contract because the Mariners didn’t consider him good enough. He eventually worked his way up to the majors and got to play for Seattle, achieving his dream of being Ichiro’s teammate. Unfortunately, he didn’t perform well, and was dropped. He’s since moved on to Toronto, where he seems to be having more success.

Bonus clip – Kawasaki dancing in the dugout when he played for Seattle:

