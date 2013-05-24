Korean man arrested for stabbing attack in Osaka / “I want to kill Japanese people”

A 31-year-old Korean man has been arrested after stabbing two Japanese people on the street in Osaka .

Two people were wounded. The first was a newspaper deliveryman. Then, a woman who happened to be nearby was stabbed.

According to eyewitnesses, he was asking people if they were Japanese. When they answered that they were, he attacked. According to police, he said he wanted to kill many Japanese people(“生粋の日本人なら何人も殺そうと思いました”). He described his targets as “生粋” or “natural-born” Japanese, a distinction that probably doesn’t include Koreans who have taken Japanese citizenship.

The Japanese media is reporting the incident as a “indiscriminate random attack” (無差別通り魔), but it look more like a hate crime meant to target a single ethnicity.

—