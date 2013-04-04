Elderly Japanese scammed into overpaying for obscure foreign currency

A Japanese TV news report about some recent foreign currency investment scams:

The video mentions two cases. The first case took place in Hokkaido, where a 73-year-old woman received a phone call from a person claiming to be from a company that helps people invest in foreign currency. He assured her that if she invested in Uzbek currency, she would no lose any money. The woman was tricked into mailing cash worth 20 million yen to the man.

A 71-year-old woman in Fukuoka prefecture fell for a similar scam. She was told that she could double her investment if she bought Afghan currency. She paid about 32 million yen and received a package of currency that was worth only about 50,000 yen.

The Japanese government has a website that warns people against these kinds of investment scams. Unfortunately, the targets are mostly elderly people, an age group that isn’t exactly known for being able to look stuff up on the internet.

