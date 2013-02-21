Sea Shepherd ship collides with Japanese whalers

The radical animal rights group Sea Shepherd is renewing its violent attacks on Japanese whalers in the Southern Ocean. The follow video shows an SS ship colliding with Japanese boats:

Luckily, no Japanese were injured, but one Japanese ship did suffer slight damage.

Sea Shepherd, who has a history of steering its vessels dangerously close to whaling ships and causing collisions, has whined about how the Japan ship “rammed them.” Of course, media outlets such as the Australian Herald Sun have parroted Sea Shepherd’s press releases. (Video from the perspective of the Japanese whaling ship shows the SS vessel steering itself into the path between the whalers.)

