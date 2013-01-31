Korean men steal treasured Buddhist statues from Tsushima

A group of South Korean men has been caught trying to smuggle treasured historical items that disappeared from the Japanese island of Tsushima:

Three of the men are suspected of stealing a bronze standing statue of Tathagata Buddha, designated an important cultural property by the Japanese government, from Kaijinjinja shrine, and a seated statue of the Kanzeon Bodhisattva, designated a tangible cultural property by Nagasaki Prefecture, from Kannonji temple in October.

Both the shrine and the temple are located on Tsushima island, which lies in the straits between the Japanese mainland and the Korean Peninsula.