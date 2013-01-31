Cheap beef available at last – Japan loosens restrictions on American beef imports

Japan has agreed to ease restrictions on American beef imports that had been in place since 2006.

Under the new compromise, American exporters will be able to ship to Japan beef from cattle that are less than 30 months old. Previously, Japan would only accept U.S. beef from cattle ages 20 months and younger. Administration officials hailed the change as a boon to U.S. cattle ranchers.

As this Japanese TV news report shows, some supermarkets in Japan are already announcing price drops for American beef:

For one cut of beef, the price at Seiyu(Walmart) supermarkets has dropped from 127 to 97 yen per 100 grams!

