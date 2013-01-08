Sino-Japanese Coming of Age Ceremony

Over the last year, the relationship between Japan and China has considerably worsened due to increased Chinese provocations over the Senkaku Islands. The dispute between the two states led to anti-Japanese rioting in China and the cancellation of many cultural exchange events.

However, it’s not all bad news. Here is a news story about a Coming of Age ceremony that was held in Beijing for Chinese and Japanese youths:

One young Chinese man tells the Japanese reporter that although there is a dispute between their countries’ governments, it is a good thing for the peoples of both nations to improve their relations through private exchange events. A young Japanese man says that the change of leadership in both Japan and China is a good chance for the countries to improve relations.

